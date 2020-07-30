Base moves to HPCON Bravo

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Due to a two-week downward trend in percentage of positive cases, both in the state and in surrounding counties, Hill Air Force Base is moving from Health Protection Condition Charlie to HPCON Bravo effective at 7 a.m. July 23.

Current installation mitigation measures will remain in effect, including base entry control point no touch protocols, maximization of telework, work center disinfection plans and limiting in-person meetings, socials, and mass gatherings. Current activities, services, and precautions across the installation will largely remain unchanged. However, with this change in health protection condition, the following activities and services will be expanded and follow strict COVID-19 precautions:

Chapel Services will resume in-person services Aug. 8, with no congregation-wide singing during services except for a single-person lead.

Hill AFB Museum will open Aug. 5 with modified hours — Wednesday-Saturday from 1000-1600. There will be a maximum of 50 visitors in each gallery.

AAFES Barber Shop will expand services starting Thursday, July 23, with active duty having priority (walk-in basis) and retirees and DoD civilians by appointment only. Active duty can make appointments as well, but not required.

Base personnel should continue to adhere to guidance on social distancing, disinfection plans and face coverings, including no hand-shaking, frequent hand washing, cleaning of common-use items, and wearing masks when social distancing cannot be achieved. In addition, many buildings require face coverings to be worn while in the facility regardless of social distancing.

To reduce the risk of catching or spreading illness, personnel should stay home if feeling sick, even if symptoms are mild. Do not go to work, school or public places, and avoid public transportation. If symptoms are severe or you feel like you need medical care, contact a health care provider.

People who feel sick should stay at home. When in public places such as parks, outdoor recreation areas and shopping areas, individuals should maximize physical distance from others. Non-essential travel should be minimized and personnel should continue to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.

For the latest information and guidance on COVID-19, visit www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus.