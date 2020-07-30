Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured June 20-24:

Staff Sgt. Jordan Albers

Staff Sgt. Jordan Albers works in the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron as an air transportation function supervisor. His job is to manage cargo deployment and manifesting during passenger deployment. He also provides cargo preparation training, cargo inspection, and all loading/unloading procedures for Hill AFB mission partners. He is from Gig Harbor, Washington, and his hobbies include spending time with his family, exploring, hiking, bicycling, golfing, gardening, and playing yard games.

Jordan’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“Adapting to working remotely and ensuring lines of communication remain strong. We are limiting the number of personnel at work, ensuring safety and cleaning procedures are met all while providing the same level of customer service as we did prior to COVID.”

Tech. Sgt. Jesse R. Emery

Tech. Sgt. Jesse R. Emery works in the 75th Force Support Squadron as an Airman Leadership School instructor. His job is molding the Air Forces future NCOs by teaching concepts like emotional intelligence, behavior analysis, and communication. His hometown is Hanford, California, and his hobbies including working on cars, going to car meets, and racing.

Jesse’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“We had to develop the new normal for our school house. We only have 6 students at a time, all the desk are 6 feet apart, we ramped up our cleaning and reporting protocol for the students, and we had to limit all activities we had that involved groups getting together. Luckily we have still been able to get the number of students through and our process seems to be working.”