Around the Hill

Hubbard Golf Course Café

The Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for take-out meals off their new brunch menu, which can be found at 75fss.com/golf-course/. Customers must wear face coverings. Call 801-777-3272 with questions or to order for pick-up.

Absentee Voting

The Federal Post Card Application registers you to vote and requests your state absentee ballots for the year. Registration is open now through July 15. You must complete a new FPCA annually, every time you move, or at least 90 days prior to the election. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 or visit www.hill.af.mil/voting/ for more information.

Virtual Spouse Reunion Briefing

The briefing from 1-2 p.m. July 16 offers tips for reconnecting families following a deployment, extended temporary duty, or a remote tour. Included is a layout of programs and support available for families, marriage care, and community outreach. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 to register.

Virtual Heartlink

Link with experienced military spouses to more easily integrate into military life from 5-8 p.m. July 16. Learn about your benefits, including finance, family life counselors, Tricare and more. You can enter to win gift cards, and each new spouse is eligible for a swag bag just for attending this virtual event via Zoom. Register with the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.

Kids Bowl Free

Summer bowling program offers Kids Bowl Free until Aug 29. Registered kids get two free games of bowling per day this summer. For questions, call the Bowling Center 801-777-6565.

USAF Photo Contest

Submit for the 2020 U. S. Air Force Photo Contest, now through July 31. Follow ‘Air Force Art Contest’ on Facebook for updates and inspiration.

DoD Virtual Summer Reading Program

Earn rewards and incentives by logging summer reading now through Aug 31. Even through the library is still closed they are doing curbside pick-up for your summer reading. Call the Gerrity Memorial Library at 801-777-2533.

Submit a nomination for “Team Hill Frontlines”

Public affairs is spotlighting mission essential personnel at Hill AFB – the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis. Please submit your nominations to 75abw.pa@us.af.mil.

Please submit the following information provided by the nominee, along with a candid photo (i.e. not an official photo) of the nominee:

• Name and unit

• What is your job title and job description?

• Where is your hometown?

• What are your hobbies and/or interests?

• What are you doing differently for your job during the COVID situation?

Visit the Team Hill Frontlines tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus for more information.