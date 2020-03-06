Road expansion project near Roy Gate to begin

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Construction crews will soon start roadwork for the expansion and improvement of 5600 S. from Freeway Park Dr. to the North Drive and will affect inbound and outbound traffic at the Roy Gate. The project starts March 9 and will run to mid-May.

During construction, intermittent lane closures will occur, but work will primarily be performed between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to limit the impact on traffic during peak hours.

The left turn lane at Freeway Park Dr. and 5600 S. intersection will be extended south to North Dr. intersection. In addition, 5600 S. will be expanded to accommodate an added lane, which will precipitate lane closures as shoulder and paving work is accomplished.

While lane alignments will shift intermittently, two lanes will be open for base inbound and outbound traffic during peak hours. Between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., only a single lane each direction will be open while construction is underway.

As part of the project, west bound North Dr. will be widened to provide dedicated right and left turn lanes with a right turn acceleration lane being added to facilitate north bound traffic blending. A traffic light will also be added to the North Dr. intersection to improve access to both the museum and new Falcon Hill development.

Motorists should watch for shifting lanes, and exercise caution when construction workers and heavy equipment are present.