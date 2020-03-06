Aviation at Ogden gives valentines to local veterans home

Richmond, Va. — For the fourth year, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Ogden employees and their families gave valentines for veterans at the George E. Whalen Veterans Home.

Employees, as well as their children and several of their children’s elementary school classes, made and collected the valentines cards.

“Every year the goal is to make sure every veteran in the home receives at least one Valentine’s Day card with a special message of thanks,” said Glenn Bivens, financial anaylist, DLA Aviation at Ogden.

The organization collected more than 1,100 cards between Jan. 11 and Feb. 13. The valentines were delivered to the home by employees and their children Feb. 11 and given to 120 veterans.