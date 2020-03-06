Congratulations to Airman Leadership School Class 20-B

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Congratulations to the 39 future supervisors who completed the first step of enlisted professional military education.

The Airman Leadership School graduates were honored during a ceremony held at The Landing Feb. 13.

They attended the 24-day/192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

Graduates of ALS Class 20-B:

Air Force Test Center

Staff Sgt. James Defranzo

2d Audiovisual Squadron

Senior Airman Desiree Ware (Sharp Image Award and Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)

75th Air Base Wing

Senior Airman Greogory Green

75th Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Gabriel Ayala-Martinez

75th Operational Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Kyle St. Michel

75th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Hunter Nelson (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)

Staff Sgt. Latina Joiner

Senior Airman Mikala Maldonado (Levitow Award Recipient)

129th Maintenance Operations Flight

Staff Sgt. James Vice

151st Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Henson Walker

309th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Jacob Michael

367th Training Support Squadron

Senior Airman Daren Purkey

388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Matthew Carpenter

Staff Sgt. Andrew Daddario

Staff Sgt. Joshua Peterson

Staff Sgt. Nicolas Phillips

Staff Sgt. Tiera Porter

Senior Airman Garrett Mangum

Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Rivers

Staff Sgt. James Webb

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Williams (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)

388th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman George Beaudoin

Staff Sgt. Logan Garmoe

Staff Sgt. Juan Maldonado Gordillo

Staff Sgt. Ryan Shaffer

Senior Airman Jordan Trevino

388th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Cody Bergmans

Senior Airman Zachary Quicke

419th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Christopher McMurrin

419th Medical Squadron

Senior Airman Courtney Hubenthal

419th Munitions Squadron

Senior Airman Dustin Bennett

Senior Airman Reid Edmonds

729th Air Control Squadron

Senior Airman Jonathan Courtney (Academic Achievement Award Recipient)

Staff Sgt. Casey Hawkins

Staff Sgt. Derek Mooney

Staff Sgt. Christopher Punla

Staff Sgt. Mohammed Rashid

Staff Sgt. Zane Smith

Det. 9, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Senior Airman Valerie Lindsey (Commandant Award Recipient)

775th Civil Engineer Squadron

Staff Sgt. Agbegnigan Houanou