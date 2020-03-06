Congratulations to Airman Leadership School Class 20-B

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Congratulations to the 39 future supervisors who completed the first step of enlisted professional military education.
The Airman Leadership School graduates were honored during a ceremony held at The Landing Feb. 13.
They attended the 24-day/192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.
Graduates of ALS Class 20-B:
Air Force Test Center
Staff Sgt. James Defranzo
2d Audiovisual Squadron
Senior Airman Desiree Ware (Sharp Image Award and Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
75th Air Base Wing
Senior Airman Greogory Green
75th Medical Support Squadron
Senior Airman Gabriel Ayala-Martinez
75th Operational Medical Support Squadron
Senior Airman Kyle St. Michel
75th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Hunter Nelson (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
Staff Sgt. Latina Joiner
Senior Airman Mikala Maldonado (Levitow Award Recipient)
129th Maintenance Operations Flight
Staff Sgt. James Vice
151st Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Henson Walker
309th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Jacob Michael
367th Training Support Squadron
Senior Airman Daren Purkey
388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Matthew Carpenter
Staff Sgt. Andrew Daddario
Staff Sgt. Joshua Peterson
Staff Sgt. Nicolas Phillips
Staff Sgt. Tiera Porter
Senior Airman Garrett Mangum
Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Rivers
Staff Sgt. James Webb
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Williams (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
388th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman George Beaudoin
Staff Sgt. Logan Garmoe
Staff Sgt. Juan Maldonado Gordillo
Staff Sgt. Ryan Shaffer
Senior Airman Jordan Trevino
388th Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Cody Bergmans
Senior Airman Zachary Quicke
419th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Christopher McMurrin
419th Medical Squadron
Senior Airman Courtney Hubenthal
419th Munitions Squadron
Senior Airman Dustin Bennett
Senior Airman Reid Edmonds
729th Air Control Squadron
Senior Airman Jonathan Courtney (Academic Achievement Award Recipient)
Staff Sgt. Casey Hawkins
Staff Sgt. Derek Mooney
Staff Sgt. Christopher Punla
Staff Sgt. Mohammed Rashid
Staff Sgt. Zane Smith
Det. 9, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Senior Airman Valerie Lindsey (Commandant Award Recipient)
775th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Agbegnigan Houanou