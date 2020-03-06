Around the Hill

VA outreach event

A Department of Veteran’s Affairs Outreach event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center in building 150. If you or someone you know has struggled to make sense of the VA, this is an opportunity to ask for clarification and guidance directly from the VA’s own benefits, education, and healthcare subject matter experts. The event is open to all military veterans and family members. In addition, representatives from the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Utah Department of Veteran and Military Affairs or Veterans of Foreign Wars. If you can’t attend this event there are more events scheduled in June, September and December. For more information, call Stan Craig at 801-586-9976

VA Benefits 101

A “VA Benefits 101” briefing will be provided from 10-11 a.m. March 11 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center in building 150. The VA Benefits 101 briefing provides an overview of the benefits and services provided by the VA including web links to important websites and resources related to VA benefits and services. For more information, call Stan Craig at 801-586-9976

Women’s History Month Luncheon

A Women’s History Month Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at The Landing. This year’s theme is “Honoring the Past, Securing The Future!” Menu choices include chicken piccata, roasted pork loin or vegetarian lasagna. Contact Senior Airman Deici Caban at 801-777-5424 or deici.caban.mil@mail.mil for tickets and other details.

75th FSS text blast relaunch

The 75th Force Support Squadron has relaunched its “text blast” program and will be sending out hot events and last minute notices to those who subscribe. Simply text “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344 to be subscribed. Unsubscribe at any time following the directions sent to you after you sign up.

K9 5K Run

Airmen, dependents, retirees, and civilians are invited to participate in this free 5K fun run to honor National K9 Veteran’s Day March 14 at 9 a.m. Join for dog (and human) treats and prizes, featuring a special demonstration by security forces and their military working dogs. Register by calling Warrior Fitness Center at 801-777-2762.

Team Hill Free Bowl

Enjoy three free games and shoe rental March 17 between the hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All military and Hill AFB civilians and their families are welcome to participate. Call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565 for details.

Spouse Reunion Briefing

A briefing will be held March 19 from 1-2 p.m. to offer tips for reconnecting families following a deployment, extended TDY, or a remote tour. The session will describe the portfolio of programs and support available for families, marriage care, and community outreach. Call the Airman and Family Readiness to register 801-777-4681.

Bowling Colorama

Bring your friend out for a night of bowling and beat the house March 21 from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $15 to play and cash prizes vary from $10 to $200 depending on the shot. Participants must be 18 or older. Call the Bowling Center 801-777-6565 for more information.

Heartlink

Link with experienced military spouses to more easily integrate into military life March 24 from 5-8 p.m. Learn about your benefits, meet new friends, enjoy tasty food, meet leadership, and win fun door prizes. Call the Airman and Family Readiness to register at 801-777-4681 to register.

Veterans Career and Benefits Fair

A Veterans Career and Benefits Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at the Mountain American Exposition Center, 9575 S. State in Sandy. Job seekers can register at https://bit.ly/301HETL. Call Mark Harrison at 801-432-4536 for more information.

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Enjoy high tea with us April 4 at either 11:30 a.m. or at 3:30 p.m. Two exotic teas and cocoa will be available along with snacks. A live harpist, portrait artist, and in-character actor interaction will be included. Register by April 1. Call The Landing at 801-777-3841 for cost and other details.

Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.