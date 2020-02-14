Around the Hill

649th MUNS inventory

The 649th Munitions Squadron will be conducting a 100% semi-annual inventories of the base (FV2027), test (FV2171), depot (FV2172), and STAMP (FV2304) munitions stockpiles from March 5-31. All base, test, depot, and STAMP customers requiring munitions support during this timeframe must deliver the applicable documentation to the custody accounts section no later than Feb. 26 in order for all transactions to be finalized prior to the inventory start date. During the inventory, the only transactions that will be supported are emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent. Call Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Winter at 801-586-2913 or Master Sgt. Kenneth Efting at 801-777-6574 for more information.

Bowling Colorama

Bring your friend out for a night of bowling and beat the house Feb. 15 from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $15 to play and cash prizes vary from $10 to $200 depending on the shot. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565 for details.

Invitation – Implicit bias speaking event

Attend a presentation focused on implicit bias, and recognizing the importance of cultivating an inclusive workplace and the value of diverse teams from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Chapel Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Dr. David Allen Parker who works with organizations to guide them to take a compassionate approach to making a difference through creating and sustaining positive and authentically-inclusive cultures and climates. Register at saprib0220.eventbrite.com.

Financial Lunch ‘N Learn: Savings and Investing Part 2

Learn the many vehicles you can use to save and invest your money Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to noon. The course seminar is open to all of Team Hill (supervised children are welcome). Lunch will be provided to registered attendees. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 to register.

Spouse Deployment Briefing

Military spouses will learn about the programs available to them before, during, and after a loved one’s deployment during this presentation Feb. 20 from 1-2 p.m. Coupons and other vouchers will be available to eligible spouses who attend the event. Lunch will be provided for registered attendees. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 to register.

Bundles for Babies

Expecting a baby? This class held Feb. 20 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. includes preparing for your baby, budgeting for necessities, childcare options, car seat safety, marriage and relationship changes, an overview of Air Force Aid Society Programs, and more. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 to register.

ASMC Regional PDI

The American Society of Military Comptrollers will hold its annual regional PDI from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Davis Conference Center. Cost is $40 for ASMC members and $45 non-members. There is also a $10 lunch fee. Call Michele Dean at 801-775-2769 Tawna Sandberg at 801-777-9783, or Brad Thomson at 801-586-3947 for more information and to register.

Acrylic painting class

Attend an acrylic painting class will be held Feb. 20 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The class is $25 for three hours of painting instructions and materials. Children 6 and older are welcome to learn if accompanied by an adult. Class size is limited. Call Arts and Crafts at 801-777-2649 for details and to register.

USAJOBS 101

Are you looking for federal employment, but don’t know where to start? A class will be held Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon and is open to all of Team Hill. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 to register.

Give Parents a Break

Free child care will be available Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m for active-duty families that are experiencing unique circumstances or hardships. A referral from Airman and Family Readiness is required, along with hourly-care documents. Call the Airman Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 for more information and to register.

Leap Year Fun Run

Join the Warrior Fitness Center for a 2.29-mile fun run Feb. 29 at 9 a.m. Enjoy prizes and free refreshments. Contact the Warrior Fitness Center at 801-777-2762 or 75FSS.WarriorFitCtr@us.af.mil for details and to register.

HAFB Tax Center

The Hill AFB Tax Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays now through Tax Day. IRS-certified volunteers at the center are available to provide free basic, as well as military-specific, income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Services will be limited to active-duty, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes less than $75,000. The center is located in building 349, room 101. The center will be closed on federal holidays. Call 801-777-1040 for more information.

