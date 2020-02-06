Hill AFB welcomes new honorary commander inductees

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A total of 38 community members and business leaders were appointed as Team Hill Honorary Commanders during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base Jan. 31.

The program pairs community leaders with specific units on base, and aims to foster supportive relationships with the base, and increase military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations.

“The program’s overall objective is for our honorary commanders to gain firsthand insight into the work our Total Force Airmen do every day in support of our nation,” said Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander. “With an expanded knowledge base, our honorary commanders will be better able to understand and articulate Hill Air Force Base’s contributions to the Air Force mission.”

During the two-year term, each honorary commander will be invited to participate in base events and activities, allowing them to meet many installation leaders and Airmen, and witness firsthand the installation’s numerous operations.

The Honorary Commander Program serves as an opportunity to provide one-on-one interaction to inform and educate local community leaders about the missions of the U.S. Air Force, Hill AFB, and to encourage dialogue between the base and community concerning issues of importance.

“The Honorary Commander Program gives our honoraries a bigger picture of our diverse mission sets and critical capabilities,” Eberlan said. “In turn, they teach us more about Utah’s social, cultural, and professional landscape, and in particular, their important roles within the local community. We’re proud to have them as part of Team Hill.”

The following community members have been inducted into the program:

Daneen Adams, Open Doors

Marc Amicone, Salt Lake Bees

Kent Andersen, Davis County Community & Economic Development

Tim Billings, Steel Concepts

Maresha Bosgieter, Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah

Robin Cahoon Goodman, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Robert Dandoy, Mayor of Roy City

Gina Duffy, Sheshreds.co

Tony Duffy, All-actionsports.com

Ron Elinkowski, UST Manufacturing

Randy Elliot, Davis County Commissioner

Adrienne Gillespie Andrews, Weber State University

Richard Hendrickson, Lifetime

Steve Hiatt, Wasatch Mortgage

Brandon Hicks, Hamilton Park Interiors

Gary Hoogeveen, Rocky Mountain Power

Mark Jensen, Oakridge Country Club

Lorene Kamalu, Davis County Commissioner

Diana Lopez, Ogden City Police Department

Brad Mortensen, Weber State University

Jaynee Nadolski, Big Sky Conference

Jeremy Nehring, Dartside

Zac Nelson, Zions Bank

Mike Ostermiller, Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors

Jessica Oyler, Weber State University

Joy Petro, Mayor of Layton City

John Pohlman, Mayor of Fruit Heights

Weston Saunders, Saunders Outdoor Advertising

Nathan Savage, Total Rehab

Stephanie Sharp, Steven Dailey Construction, Inc.

Jo Sjoblom, Mayor of South Weber

Joseph Spence II, Utah STEM Action Center

Brian Steed, Utah Department of Natural Resources

Gary Stewart, Hunt Companies

Keith Titus, MarketStar Corporation

Tessa Vaschel, Davis Arts Council

Alicia Washington , Good Company Theater

Bob Wheaton, Alterra Mountain Company

(No federal endorsement of businesses, organizations or associations is intended.)