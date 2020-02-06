Hill AFB to host ‘Warriors Over the Wasatch’ Air and Space Show in 2020

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The “Warriors Over the Wasatch” Air and Space Show will return to the Top of Utah June 27-28, 2020.

This year’s theme, 80 Years of Excellence, commemorates Hill AFB’s rich heritage over the past 80 years.

Hill AFB will open its gates to the public to witness the pride and precision of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Aerial Demonstration Squadron, Air Combat Command’s F-35 Demonstration Team, the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, and a number of other military and civilian aerial demonstrations.

In addition to the flying, there will be dozens of displays of modern and historic military aircraft and equipment, and attendees will be able to talk and interact with America’s proud Airmen.

For the second consecutive air show, the base will dedicate a hangar to STEM education, where some of the largest aerospace companies in the world will have displays as well as interactive activities.

“We’re excited to host the Thunderbirds, the F-35 Demonstration Team and all of the other military and civilian performers,” said Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing Commander. “These events are important for our service’s recruiting efforts and affords us the opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our military. It’s also an opportunity to say ‘thank-you’ to our community and the State of Utah for their loyal and continued support of our Airmen, our installation, and our mission.”

Hill’s air show takes place every other year. It is one of the largest shows in the country, and the largest single event in Utah with regular attendees traveling from surrounding states and Canada.

As the event draws nearer, organizers encourage visiting the sir show’s web site at www.hill.af.mil/warriors-over-the-wasatch for the most up-to-date information on performers, public transportation options, traffic, parking, event maps, and more.

Hill AFB traces its roots to 1934 when the operation of a temporary Air Corps depot in Salt Lake City, in place to support airmail operations, brought attention to senior military and civilian leaders, that northern Utah could be a possible site for a permanent air depot.

Later, Congress appropriated $8 million for construction of a base in July 1939 and by December of that year the War Department named the site “Hill Field” in honor of Maj. Ployer P. Hill.

Official groundbreaking for construction of Hill Field occurred Jan. 12, 1940. It was officially activated November 1940.

For more information about Hill AFB’s 80th anniversary, visit www.hill.af.mil/80thAnniversary.