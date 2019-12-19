What’s open and closed at Hill AFB for Christmas and New Year’s

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — During the Christmas and New Year’s federal holidays, as well as the family days observed in conjunction with both holidays, most offices and services at Hill Air Force Base will be closed or have limited hours Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan 1.

In addition, some offices and services will be closed outside these listed dates. The scheduled hours of operation at Hill AFB are:

• Christmas, Dec. 24-25 –

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days.

Airman Leadership School: Closed both days.

Arts and Crafts: Closed both days.

Auto Hobby: Closed both days.

Bowling: Closed both days.

Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25-26. (Both leasing and maintenance)

Chapel: Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days.

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days.

Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days.

Fast Eddie’s: Open 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, and 5-7 p.m. for dinner Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Finance customer service: Closed both days.

Fitness Centers: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25. (Hess Fitness Center is open 24/7 both days for military and federal employees with a registered common access card)

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. both days for dinner. (Midnight meal on Dec. 24 will be closed and will reopen at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 25)

Hubbard Golf Course: Closed Dec. 23-Jan. 6.

Legal Office: Closed both days.

Library: Closed both days.

Lodging: Open 24/7 both days.

Manpower and Organization: Closed both days.

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed both days.

Military Education and Training: Closed both days.

Military Personnel Section: Closed both days.

Museum: Closed both days.

NAF Human Resources: Closed both days.

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

South Gate Visitor Center: Open 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

The Landing: Closed both days.

Youth Programs: Closed both days.

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25.

• New Year’s, Dec. 31-Jan. 1 –

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days.

Airman Leadership School: Closed both days.

Arts and Crafts: Closed both days.

Auto Hobby: Closed both days.

Bowling: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1. (Afterhours bowling Dec. 31 is by reservation only)

Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 31. Closed Jan 1. (Both leasing and maintenance)

Chapel: Closed both days.

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days.

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days.

Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days.

Fast Eddie’s: Open 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, and 5-7 p.m. for dinner Dec. 31. Closed Jan 1.

Finance customer service: Closed both days.

Fitness Centers: Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. (Hess Fitness Center is open 24/7 both days for military and federal employees with a registered common access card)

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. both days for dinner. (Midnight meal on Dec. 31 will be closed and will reopen at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1)

Hubbard Golf Course: Closed Dec. 23-Jan. 6.

Legal Office: Closed both days.

Library: Closed both days.

Lodging: Open 24/7 both days.

Manpower and Organization: Closed both days.

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan.1.

Military Education and Training: Closed both days.

Military Personnel Section: Closed both days.

Museum: Open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

NAF Human Resources: Closed both days.

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1

South Gate Visitor Center: Open 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

The Landing: Closed both days.

Youth Programs: Closed both days.

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1.