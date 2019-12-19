Santa zooms to Hill AFB for early Christmas

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Santa took a break from his busy schedule to visit the 419th Fighter Wing for an early holiday surprise. When the jolly old elf stopped by Hangar 37 for the wing’s annual Christmas party, he arrived in style, flying an F-35 Lightning II in lieu of his traditional sleigh.

Santa greeted children, passed out presents, and met with family members of the more than 1,200 reservists who serve here one weekend each month.

“The children’s Christmas party shows that the 419th cares about families,” said Tech. Sgt. Matt Kimber, engineering assistant in the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron. “Getting together during the holidays helps to strengthen the 419th family bond.”

Festivities lasted all afternoon and included snacks, crafting stations, bounce houses, and holiday music. The party provided an opportunity for wing members to reconnect after a busy year of multiple operations and deployments around the globe.