F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team schedule announced for 2020 air show season

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The 2020 air show schedule for the Air Force’s only F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team has been officially released.

Announced today during the International Council of Air Shows annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Utah-based team is scheduled to display the capabilities of the F-35A at approximately 20 performances starting this March and running through November.

Previously located at Luke AFB, Ariz., under Air Education and Training Command, the F-35A demo team will now operate as part of the 388th Fighter Wing out of Hill AFB, Utah, under Air Combat Command.

“We’ve flown this jet in combat, we just welcomed back our first operational deployment, and sent a second squadron overseas,” Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander, said. “Operating the Air Force’s most advanced fighter jet is our mission, and we are extremely excited to be able to showcase the capabilities of our Airmen and this aircraft to the world.”

The new pilot and team are currently training for the show season, with the names being announced pending certification by Air Force leadership. During this time, the team will be designing and preparing new launch and recovery procedures for the demonstration routine.

The approximately 18-minute long profile will highlight the F-35A’s numerous capabilities to include speed, agility, and high-g turning, while the team will provide opportunities for people around the world to see the skill of America’s Airmen.

Local flying practice is expected to begin around Hill AFB in early January, with specific dates to come soon.

The F-35A, America’s newest fifth-generation fighter, provides game-changing stealth, interoperability and lethality. It can penetrate dangerous airspace and defeat evolving threats both in the air and on the ground.