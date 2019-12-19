Congratulations to ALS Class 20-A

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A total of 40 future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at The Landing Dec. 5
The ALS graduates attended the 24-day/192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.
Congratulations to the graduates of Airman Leadership Class 20-A.
The graduates:
2d Audiovisual Squadron
- Senior Airman Daquan Hurt
75th Air Base Wing
- Staff Sgt. Tkeyah Charley (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
- Senior Airman Austin Salyers
75th Logistics Readiness Squadron
- Senior Airman Prisma Beaudoin
75th Medical Support Squadron
- Senior Airman Michael Scarine
75th Operations Support Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Nolan Brunner
- Senior Airman Colt Curry
75th Security Forces Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Brett Greer (Sharp Image)
- Senior Airman Jayson Jolly
- Staff Sgt. Thomas Woodward
109th Air Control Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Weston Smith (Levitow award recipient)
151st Security Forces Squadron
- Senior Airman Natalie Memmott
309th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Senior Airman Jacob Leighton
388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Samuel Craymer
- Senior Airman Raul Guzman
- Staff Sgt. Alejandro Klamer
- Staff Sgt. Justin Sauve
388th Maintenance Group
- Staff Sgt. Raymundo Tavarez-Lopez
- Senior Airman Brandon Torres
- Staff Sgt. Kymberlee Tucker
388th Maintenance Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Matthew Bunyard
- Staff Sgt. Christopher Garcia
- Staff Sgt. Griffyn Pina
- Staff Sgt. Saovada Pum
- Staff Sgt. Randolph Ruebel
- Staff Sgt. Alexander Villegas
388th Operations Support Squadron
- Senior Airman Caroline Berglin
- Staff Sgt. Brendan King
419th Logistics Readiness Squadron
- Senior Airman Marty Goldmill
- Senior Airman Kenzie Rentie
581st Missile Maintenance Squadron
- Senior Airman Noah Shatto
649th Munitions Squadron
- Senior Airman Patrick Hollingsworth
- Senior Airman Justin Stoeckle
729th Air Control Squadron
- Senior Airman Kevin Boyd
- Staff Sgt. Jonathan Cane (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)
- Staff Sgt. Jordan Groscost
- Senior Airman Samuel Hurtado (Commandants Award Recipient)
- Staff Sgt. Brett Mills
- Staff Sgt. Gregory Stockebrand
Det. 9 Life Cycle Management Center
- Senior Airman Raphael Maldonado (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)