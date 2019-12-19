Congratulations to ALS Class 20-A

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A total of 40 future supervisors completed the first step of enlisted professional military education during a graduation ceremony held at The Landing Dec. 5

The ALS graduates attended the 24-day/192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication.

Congratulations to the graduates of Airman Leadership Class 20-A.

The graduates:

2d Audiovisual Squadron

Senior Airman Daquan Hurt

75th Air Base Wing

Staff Sgt. Tkeyah Charley (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)

Senior Airman Austin Salyers

75th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Prisma Beaudoin

75th Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Michael Scarine

75th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Nolan Brunner

Senior Airman Colt Curry

75th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Brett Greer (Sharp Image)

Senior Airman Jayson Jolly

Staff Sgt. Thomas Woodward

109th Air Control Squadron

Staff Sgt. Weston Smith (Levitow award recipient)

151st Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Natalie Memmott

309th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Jacob Leighton

388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Samuel Craymer

Senior Airman Raul Guzman

Staff Sgt. Alejandro Klamer

Staff Sgt. Justin Sauve

388th Maintenance Group

Staff Sgt. Raymundo Tavarez-Lopez

Senior Airman Brandon Torres

Staff Sgt. Kymberlee Tucker

388th Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Matthew Bunyard

Staff Sgt. Christopher Garcia

Staff Sgt. Griffyn Pina

Staff Sgt. Saovada Pum

Staff Sgt. Randolph Ruebel

Staff Sgt. Alexander Villegas

388th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Caroline Berglin

Staff Sgt. Brendan King

419th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Marty Goldmill

Senior Airman Kenzie Rentie

581st Missile Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Noah Shatto

649th Munitions Squadron

Senior Airman Patrick Hollingsworth

Senior Airman Justin Stoeckle

729th Air Control Squadron

Senior Airman Kevin Boyd

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Cane (Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient)

Staff Sgt. Jordan Groscost

Senior Airman Samuel Hurtado (Commandants Award Recipient)

Staff Sgt. Brett Mills

Staff Sgt. Gregory Stockebrand

Det. 9 Life Cycle Management Center