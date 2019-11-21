Hill AFB’s free tax-prep center is seeking volunteers

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The 2020 tax season is just around the corner, and the 75th Air Base Wing Legal Office is looking for volunteers to work in the base’s free income tax filing center as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

“We need volunteers to serve as tax preparers,” said J.Ed Christiansen, 75th ABW Legal Office. “However, if preparing taxes is not your ideal volunteer assignment, we still have place for you.”

In addition to preparing income tax returns, the tax center is in need of greeters and screeners.

Christiansen said tax preparation experience is not a requirement. Volunteers will be provided with the necessary training and tools to become VITA/IRS-certified.

The training will be held Jan. 13-17 and people can volunteer to help the tax center from Jan. 27 through tax filing day April 15.

Volunteers can volunteer as much or as little time as they chose during the tax season, Christiansen said, but the goal is at least four hours per week.

Last year, base volunteers completed 600 federal and state tax returns.

The tax center will be located in building 349 and open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays except holidays beginning Jan. 27.

All active duty and military retirees, as well as their immediate family members will be eligible to use the center. However, Christiansen said an income limit to use it will be put in place and announced at a later date.

For more information on the program or to become volunteer, contact the legal office at 801-777-6626 or email 75abw.ja.workflow@us.af.mil. Prospective volunteers can also visit irs.gov/individuals/irs-tax-volunteers.