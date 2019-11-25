Thanksgiving 2019: Commander’s holiday message for Team Hill

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a federal holiday dedicated to reflecting upon all that our country had to be grateful for. As we enter this Thanksgiving season, I am constantly reminded of all that we have to be thankful for here at Hill Air Force Base.

First and foremost, I am thankful for the tremendous effort that Team hill puts for each and every day in support of our nation’s defense. I extend a heartfelt thank you and am continually humbled by your hard work, commitment, sacrifice, and patriotism.

For some of us though, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a stressful period in our lives as we move into the holiday season. I would like to encourage everyone to look out for one another and reach out to a teammate who may be alone or facing hardship. Perhaps you could extend an invitation to a teammate and share a Thanksgiving meal together in your home.

Please be mindful that not everyone can be home this holiday season. Let’s keep our deployed personnel and their families in mind as we navigate the busy holiday season. Let them know how much their sacrifices are appreciated.

Finally, I wish you all a safe and peaceful Thanksgiving. This is one of the busiest travel times of the year for our Airmen and their families. Please plan ahead and watch out for all those around you. As always, thank you for what you do to serve our Air Force and our nation.

I am proud to serve with you and I wish you all a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.