Civilian employer of reservist in 419 OG honored

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The civilian employer of a reservist from the 419th Operations Group recently received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award, which honors individuals for outstanding support of their Guard or Reserve employees.

Brandon Meredith, the Salt Lake Davis District Manager at Wells Fargo, was nominated by Staff Sgt. Ricky Rada, who works on the OG commander support staff.

As a former active duty Airman, Rada was hired through Wells Fargo’s veterans program, which offers paid apprenticeships to veterans. Rada has been on long-term orders at the 419th Fighter Wing since April, which required ongoing cooperation from his boss at Wells Fargo, where he works as a branch manager.

“Brandon truly deserves (this award) and much more for his patience and support towards my short-notice activations of military service,” Rada said. “When Brandon hired me into the military apprenticeship program, he knew that I could be called to serve at a moment’s notice. He has continued to support me at all times.”

Meredith is president of the Wells Fargo Veterans Team Member Network in the state of Utah. Rada says his boss supports other military members within his company as well, seeking out ways to recruit and retain veterans within the company.

Reservists may nominate their civilian employers for the Patriot Award anytime via the ESGR website.