Around the Hill

Ladies Golf Clinic

Enhance your golf skills no matter your experience level on June 27 from 5 to 6 p.m. Class includes instruction on full swing, pitching, chipping, putting and more. The fee is $25 per session, per student. This fee includes range balls and rental clubs. To register or for more information, call 801-777-3272.

LGPT Pride Luncheon

The Team Hill Special Observance Committee will host an LGBT Pride Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at The Landing. Cost of the luncheon is $16 and includes a choice of chicken piccata, roasted pork loin, or a vegetarian wrap. The event’s guest speaker will be Connell O’Donovan, a Utah-raised genealogist, historian and gay activist. For more information, call Staff Sgt. Masin at 801-586-3402 or Colleen at 801-777-9779. Also, search “Hill AFB Pride Community” on Facebook.

Freedom Fest 2019

A free concert featuring country artists Thompson Square and Easton Corbin will be held at 7 p.m. June 28 at the base’s Centennial Park. Free food, games, prizes, inflatables and circus artists will be available. The event is open to all DOD ID cardholders and their guests. Call 801-775-2084 for more information.

Single Airman waterfall zip line

Hike 1.5 miles into Waterfall Canyon located in Ogden to the TR Guest Ranch and experience four zip lines across the face of a 300-foot waterfall at 8 a.m. June 30. The trip is available to single Airmen only at a discounted price of $20. Limited space is available. Call Outdoor Recreation at 801-777-9666 for more information.

Lazy Man Ironman Triathlon

Challenge yourself and prepare for the Triathlon Sprint. Complete a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and 26.2 mile run from on July 1 to Aug. 2. Each event completion gives you an entry into a prize drawing at the end of the event. Track your distances on the chart at the Warrior Fitness Center. Call 801-777-2762 to register.

4-H Take Flight Camp

A 4-H Take Flight Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9-12 for youth ages 10-13 at the Utah State University Botanical Center, 676 S. 50 W. in Kaysville. The program is open to dependents of Air Force active duty, Reserve, Guard and veterans. The camp will focus on science, teamwork and life skills. A $10 4-H annual membership is required to attend the program; otherwise, the camp is free. Register by June 28. For more information and to register, email elizabeth.shaw@usu.edu.

Mountain View Inn new location

Check-in for the Mountain View Inn at Hill Air Force Base is now located at The Landing located at building 450, 7420 W Miller Street. Guest rooms remain the same, but patrons should be aware of the new location for checking in. Call 801-777-1844, option 0, for more information.

Employee Assistance Program

The Employee Assistance Program provides federal civilian employees and family members free confidential resources to help manage normal, everyday life challenges that may affect job performance and personal well-being. In addition, a newer EAP program called Worklife4you services can also help 24/7 with items such as parenting, adoption, special needs and aging loved ones. For assistance call 800-222-0364 or visit for EAP www.FOH4You.com. For Worklife4you, visit www.worklife4you.com and use code “USAF.”

Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.