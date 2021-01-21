In Focus: Staff Sgt. Dustin Becerrill

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Staff Sgt. Dustin Becerrill knew he wanted to join the military since he was a child. His father was a member of the Mexican Air Force, and Becerrill grew up hearing stories of his father’s service, which inspired him to serve, too.

Even though things were going well with his civilian career, “I knew I was capable of more and I wanted to push myself,” Becerrill said. He became a client systems technician with the 419th Force Support Squadron’s cyber flight.

Becerrill has a passion for fitness and personal development, and particularly enjoys helping people reach their potential.

“In life, the greatest satisfaction is helping people believe in themselves, and that they can accomplish something,” he said.

Outside of his job in the Air Force Reserve, Becerrill enjoys spending time with his wife and son, and is active in his faith community.

He’s working on a public speaking certification with the goal of starting a company to help individuals and small companies reach their goals. As part of his passion to continually learn and grow as a person, Becerrill, who doesn’t consider himself a morning person, wakes up at 5 a.m. every day. He has also read or listened to a book every week for almost a year

Becerrill hopes to continue advancing in the enlisted ranks and would like to serve as a first sergeant one day.