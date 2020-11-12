Be the Face of Change – Team Hill prepares for 2020 Combined Federal Campaign

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Officials at Hill Air Force Base are preparing to kick off the installation’s 2020 Combined Federal Campaign and they want you to “Be the Face of Change” and contribute your time or funds.

The annual workplace giving program runs Nov. 16 through Jan. 8 and, amidst a pandemic, active-duty military personnel, federal civilians and federal retirees will be able to contribute to any one of thousands of eligible CFC charities.

Capt. Amanda Byrd, Hill AFB’s CFC co-chair, said due to the COVID-19 precautions, the traditional CFC in-person kick off will not occur this year and unit key worker outreach during the campaign will look a little different.

Key workers traditionally make in-person contact with employees in their units to encourage participation and answer questions about the campaign. This year, employees will generally be contacted virtually by email or phone.

The CFC is the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign. Last year, more than $86.4 million in monetary pledges and volunteer time were given nationwide, including $2.6 million for COVID-19 relief.

Team Hill pledged $126,803 in 2019. This year, the campaign goal is to match or exceed last year’s pledges.

“This year it is more important than ever to support our charities,” Byrd said. “The pandemic and natural disasters have created a financial toll on many families, including the loss of jobs or housing, and the death of loved ones.”

Base personnel can pledge to support eligible nonprofit organizations with monetary donations and even volunteer hours through the online giving platform at mountainstatescfc.givecfc.org or through a paper pledge form they can get from a unit key worker.

Although the base’s campaign formally ends Jan. 8, the CFC will continue to accept pledges through its mountainstatescfc.givecfc.org online giving platform until Jan. 15.

As part of the “Be the Face of Change” publicity, Team Hill donors are encouraged to submit a selfie to 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs during the campaign period to show their support for the CFC. The selfies will be used in CFC promotion pieces on Hill AFB’s social media platforms.

Selfies can be emailed to 75abw.pa@gmail.com and should include your name and unit.

For more information about the 2020 campaign, contact Byrd at amanda.k.byrd4.mil@mail.mil.