649th MUNS celebrates new facility

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base leaders held a ribbon-cutting for 649th Munitions Squadron’s new Standardized Air Munitions Package (STAMP) facility Oct. 22.

Construction on the facility began in September 2018 and was completed in two years with a cost of $10.2 million.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Dayton Wenzel, 649th MUNS ammo production flight chief, the STAMP facility, with 33,320 square feet, will provide a training location for their Airmen’s proficiency and readiness while also providing weather protection from the elements during operations.

“It’s only the second building on Hill to receive ground source heat exchange to aid in the heating and cooling of the structure,” Wenzel said. “This system is very efficient and is projected to save $700,000 over the life of the building.

As part of the Air Force Sustainment Center, the 649th MUNS’s more than 200 active-duty, reserve and civilian Airmen deliver “World-Class Munitions Support to the Warfighter,” sustaining Air Force, Department of Defense, and allied warfighters all over the globe.

The unit’s STAMP mission involves placing bombs, missiles and bullets onto aircraft pallets for shipment via cargo aircraft to warfighters around the globe providing rapid wartime delivery capability for immediate deployment.