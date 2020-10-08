Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Chris Burns

Chris Burns is a lead equipment specialist in the 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron. He is currently in the 309th Missile Maintenance Group, working critical issues with ICBM flight controls. He is from Springfield, Virginia, and his hobbies include spending time with his wife and friends, and watching baseball and movies.

Chris’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines: “Ninety-eight percent of my organization is teleworking, but I need to be here to coordinate quality and engineering investigations with Boeing and AF employees, work with DLA on a daily basis with problems relating to part constraints and configuration management issues, and perform logistic reassignments on numerous parts with coordinating efforts between Tinker and Hill AFB. I complete technical order changes to update part numbers and additional sources for technicians to perform depot maintenance safely and efficiently and work with engineering to determine alternate sources for obsolete parts.”