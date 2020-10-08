How service members, military spouses can vote

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The November election is rapidly approaching – Nov. 3. Don’t miss your opportunity to make an impact.

If you’re active-duty military or a military spouse claiming residency in another state, you have two options for voting:

1. Apply for an absentee ballot from your current state of residence; or

2. Change your state of residence to Utah and vote locally.

To apply for an absentee ballot please review your state’s Voting Assistance Guide at www.fvap.gov/guide for the application process and mail-in deadlines.

For guidance on registering and voting in Utah, please visit voter.utah.gov.

Additional voting resources can be found at www.hill.af.mil/Voting. You may also contact your Unit Voting Assistance Officer or call the Installation Voting Assistance Office at 801-777-4681 for more information.