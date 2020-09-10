Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins opens at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the grand opening of two new dining options Sept. 2 at Hill Air Force Base.

75th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Jenise Carroll joined members of the Hill AFB Exchange team to cut the ribbon on Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, both of which are at 6044 Fir Ave., building 1235.

“The Exchange is honored to bring these new brands to the Hill community,” said Hill Exchange Acting General Manager Edward James. “Whether grabbing a quick bite before work or taking the family out for ice cream, we hope Airmen and their families find these additions improve their quality of life during their time at Hill.”

The restaurant includes a dining area with seating for 25 people, although in-person dining is currently limited to 30% capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Curbside pickup and delivery options will be available soon.

Dunkin’ is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Baskin-Robbins is open from 10:30 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 385-298-0137.