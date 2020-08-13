Air Force looking for innovators for Spark Tank 2021

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 2021 Spark Tank campaign for Airmen Powered by Innovation is in full force and the Air Force is looking for innovators to offer ideas on how to improve processes across the branch.

Spark Tank offers the opportunity to get Airmen’s ideas the resources and visibility to make them a reality. Winners from the 2020 Spark Tank can be found here.

If reservists have a unique idea to improve their section, flight, or squadron, they can submit them through the API portal on Ideascale. The 419th FW Process Manager, Mandi Gable, is available to help at (801) 777-9390.

All enlisted, officer, and civilian employees are eligible for the competition. Air Force Reserve Command can submit a total of two nominations, either an individual or a team. The Air Force will also select two wild-card nominations from all remaining submissions.

Submissions should not include classified material, uniform change requests, publications reviews, un- original ideas, or ideas already been fully implemented.

Gable said she is able to help with final Spark Tank packages to AFRC, which must including the following:

A completed entry in the API platform

An original video, no longer than three minutes, to summarize the idea and make the pitch. Videos are not required to be professionally created or produced; however, the video must be reviewed by a unit’s responsible public affairs office to ensure suitability for public release prior to posting

Nominations are due to the 419th FW by Aug. 21, 2020.