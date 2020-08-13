419th hosts first ever virtual commander’s call

HILL AIR FORCE BASE – Col. Matthew Fritz, 419th Fighter Wing commander, hosted the wing’s first ever virtual commander’s call here Sunday.

Out of an abundance of caution due to recent challenges from COVID-19, Fritz chose the virtual format to get information to the nearly 1,300 reservists who drill with the 419th each month. The socially distanced format allowed reservists to ask questions via their laptop or smartphone, which Fritz and other wing leaders were able to answer on the spot.

The 419th FW continues to meet mission requirements despite the worldwide pandemic, including F-35 flying and maintenance along- side the active duty 388th FW to ensure combat readiness. Many 419th reservists are also currently deployed overseas.