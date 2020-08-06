Medical Group provides COVID-19 FAQ to assist base members

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 75th Medical Group has established a COVID-19 Joint Operations Center and Occupational Medicine Services to conduct medical screenings for those in need of COVID-19 screening, testing, quarantine, isolation, contact tracing, return to work determinations, and answer questions.

The JOC operates from 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with medical technicians, public health experts, and medical administration available for questions or concerns related to COVID-19. OMS operates to assist civilian employees from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, an on-call technician will be available after hours to assist with urgent matters or provide advice on testing needs and recommendations.

To provide all Team Hill members with up-to-date information on processes and procedures and to better assist members with COVID-19 concerns, the MDG has provided this Frequently Asked Questions:

General Information

What are the possible symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

What should I do if I have any of the above symptoms?

Stay home! Contact Public Health or OMS for further guidance on quarantine or isolation procedures. Always ensure you inform your leadership of your status.

I have developed a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19; should I be tested?

Current requirements for testing in Utah are that you demonstrate one of the following symptoms:

Fever and/or chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Muscle Aches

Decreased Sense of Smell or Taste

If you are experiencing one or more of the symptoms above, you should be tested.

Where can I get tested downtown?

Please refer to the link below for testing sites within Utah.

I am a third party contact (a close contact of someone who was in contact with a positive patient); what should I do?

In this situation, you would NOT need to quarantine. You can still report to work but will monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, practice social distancing procedures, wear a mask when social distancing cannot be observed, and wash your hands often. If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you are eligible for testing.

I was just informed a close contact is a confirmed positive; what should I do?

Members who are close contacts of a confirmed positive should be quarantined for 14 days. Seven days after your last exposure with the confirmed positive contact, or upon onset of COVID-19 symptoms, Public Health recommends getting tested. If you are asymptomatic, you MUST wait the seven days to ensure your results are accurate. If you begin to show signs & symptoms of COVID-19, you may get tested right away without waiting the seven days.

What can I do when I am in quarantine or isolation?

If you are placed in quarantine or isolation, you must remain in your home/designated location for the prescribed timeframe. If you need groceries or prescriptions, utilize drive-thru or contactless pick-up or delivery. If this is not an option, please contact your First Sergeant for unit support.

I am taking leave/vacation time and the location I am traveling to requires a COVID-19 test result prior to entry. Who do I contact to have this accomplished?

In order to obtain a COVID-19 test for personal leave travel ONLY, please contact your Primary Care Manager for a referral. A referral is required from your PCM for testing without cause (no symptoms, no close contact with a confirmed positive patient). See links below for additional information.

Guidance for Decisions on Official Travel and Leave

https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/46605

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcases-in-us.html

What are the proper procedures for cleaning/disinfecting our work center and/or vehicles?

For the most up-to-date information on proper cleaning guidance, visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/clean-disinfect/index.html

For OO-ALC employees: Please refer to established supervisor COVID checklists. These can be found through the OO-ALC Ops Center.

I was a close contact of a confirmed positive, got tested, the results were negative, and I do not have any symptoms of COVID-19; can I go back to work?

No, even though your results are negative, you must remain on quarantine for the full 14 days. We recommend testing so that your close contacts may resume normal operations if you receive a negative result.

Military Specific Information

I have COVID-19 symptoms, was tested, and my results were negative; can I go back to work?

No, not until your symptoms subside as you may have another infectious disease source. Call the Nurse Advice Line at 801-586-2273 to speak to your provider.

My spouse/an occupant of my household has tested positive; what should I do?

If your spouse or someone in your household has tested positive, you will quarantine while they isolate. You need to ensure you each have your own bedroom & bathroom as to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Any common area, such as the kitchen, will need to be disinfected between resident usages. If this is not possible, contact your First Sergeant for alternate arrangements. Monitor yourself for symptoms and call the COVID Hotline if symptoms arise to discuss testing options.

I live in the Dorms and am being tested; what should I do?

Contact your first sergeant for alternate housing arrangements until your results are received. If your results are positive, you will continue to stay in your alternate housing location; if you are negative, you may return to your dorm room.

I am taking leave; what should I know?

All leave requests must be cleared by your leadership chain. Your leadership (squadron commander or higher) will conduct a risk-based assessment for your leave location prior to approval. This assessment also covers quarantine needs upon return.

I am going TDY and need to know what my quarantine needs are. Where can I obtain this information?

TDYs are handled in the same manner as leave with regards to quarantine needs upon return. For information regarding quarantine needs at the TDY location, contact the course coordinator as these are locally developed procedures, specific to each base/location. See link below for additional information.

DoD Guidance – COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update

Civilian and Contractor Employee Specific Information

I am a civilian employee on base; who is my point-of-contact for COVID-19 testing/results?

The Occupational Medicine Clinic is the point-of-contact for all civilian employees on Hill AFB. They assess testing needs, testing referrals, quarantine/isolation directions, follow-up, track patient results for all civilians, and generate the Form 23, Return to Work Clearance. They can be reached at 801-775-5144.

I am a contractor on base; who is my point-of-contact for COVID-19 testing/results?

Contact the OMS clinic at 801-775-5144 for reporting, contact tracing, and guidance. Always keep your employer informed of your status.

I am going TDY and need to know what my quarantine needs are. Where can I obtain this information?

Your leadership needs to contact the OMS clinic at 801-775-5144 for further guidance.

I have COVID-19 symptoms, was tested, and my results were negative; can I go back to work?

No, not until your symptoms subside as you may have another infectious disease source. Call the OMS Clinic to speak to a provider.

Healthcare Worker Information

I am a healthcare worker with the 75 Medical Group; do I follow the same protocol as other workers on base?

No, healthcare workers have separate guidance for COVID-19 exposures. Per the Center for Disease Control and Medical Group Leadership, healthcare workers who are demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms will not come to work and contact Public Health immediately for direction. If you are not demonstrating symptoms but have been in close contact with a person under investigation or a confirmed positive, continue to report to work and contact Public Health immediately. As always, make sure you inform your leadership of your situation. For more information, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/hcp/index.html

—-

COVID-19 Terms & Definitions

Asymptomatic — Not exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness

Symptomatic — Exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness

Quarantine – asymptomatic; keep self away from others and monitor for symptoms

Isolation – symptomatic; keep self away from others

Person under Investigation — Someone who is being tested/has been tested for COVID-19

Close Contact — Within 6 feet of others for 10 minutes or greater