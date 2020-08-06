Hill Aerospace Museum reopened Aug. 5

After temporarily closing in March to protect the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers, the Hill Aerospace Museum officially reopened to the public on Aug. 5. Adjusted operating hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is suggested that “high risk” individuals attend from 10-11 a.m.

While the museum is excited to be open, its top priority is the health and safety of visitors and the entire museum family. Therefore, museum officials have carefully developed reopening guidelines following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Hill Air Force Base, the State of Utah, and peer institutions across the country.

In order to achieve the highest public health standards, cleaning procedures have been enhanced throughout the museum, including an increased frequency in the disinfecting of high-traffic areas and surfaces. Hand sanitizer stations are now available in each gallery and sneeze guards have been installed where social distancing can be difficult. Water fountains will also no longer be available, but visitors may bring in a clear sealed water bottle (up to 20 oz) or purchase one from the Museum Gift Shop. Visitors are required to wear facemasks while at the museum.

To better protect the public, all visitors will be directed to enter through the museum’s northwest entrance (main entrance).

Throughout the initial reopening phase, most galleries and exhibits will be available to visitors for self-touring. The second gallery will not reopen until Aug. 12. Visitors should maintain six feet of separation between each visiting party at all times. Guided tours will not be available at this time. Those wishing to lead a large group for self-touring must contact the museum in advance to determine feasibility.

Education programming will again be offered through our Aerospace Center for Education both in-house and through outreach. To make reservations or for additional information concerning educational offerings, call 801-775-3497 or email education@aerospaceutah.org. Limited event space reservations will also be available.

For additional information or inquiries, call 801-825-5817 or visit https://www.aerospaceutah.org.