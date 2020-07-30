In Focus: Airman 1st Class Sarah Johnson

The “In Focus” series is a monthly feature that puts the spotlight on some of the 419th Fighter Wing’s best and brightest Reserve Citizen Airmen. Find it on Instagram @419fw

Meet Airman 1st Class Sarah Johnson, an F-35 weapons loader in the 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Originally from Arizona, she’s new to Utah and the wing.

“I love the physical, hands-on nature of weapons loading,” Johnson said. “And I love the teamwork aspect, the fact that we rely on each other.”

Before joining the Air Force Reserve in November 2019, Johnson was a stay-at-home mom for eight years. She said enlisting was an opportunity to provide a “secure, steady, stable future” for her three children.

Johnson, 31, is currently on seasoning training — that is, extended orders to become proficient in her new job — but hopes to build a full-time career as an Air Reserve Technician.

Given just three words to describe herself, Johnson said she’s energetic, driven, and focused. But she couldn’t help adding “happy and outgoing.”

Between working, raising kids, and training to be a massage therapist, she also enjoys dancing, watching crime shows, sewing, and especially trail running.

“I’m such a mountain girl, and I love to stay fit, so being here in Utah is a win-win,” she said. “There’s something for all seasons here.”