Air Force announces 12 Outstanding Airmen of 2020

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) — Air Force officials have selected the service’s top enlisted members, naming the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2020.

An Air Force selection board at the Air Force’s Personnel Center considered 36 nominees who represented major commands, direct reporting units, field operating agencies and Headquarters Air Force. The board selected the 12 Airmen based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.

Twelve Outstanding Airmen of the Year (alphabetically, by command of assignment when selected):

Senior Airman Cassidy B. Basney, United States Space Force

Master Sgt. Douglas K. Brock, Air National Guard

Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah C. Camper, Air Education and Training Command

Senior Master Sgt. Verna L. Cannon-Golemboski, Air Force Special Operations Command

Senior Airman Roxanne Y. Darien, Air Force Materiel Command

Tech. Sgt. Yvonne N. Febles-Rosario, Air Mobility Command

Tech. Sgt. Nicole A. Gansert, Air Force Reserve Command

Senior Master Sgt. Christopher A. Haney, USAFE-AFAFRICA

Senior Master Sgt. Wilfred A. Morgan, Air Force Global Strike Command

Tech. Sgt. Matthew M. O’Neill, Air Combat Command

Senior Master Sgt. Christopher M. Ricks, Pacific Air Forces

Senior Airman Portia L. Short, Air Force District of Washington

The winners are authorized to wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year Ribbon with the bronze service star device on the ribbon. They are also authorized to wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year badge for one year from the date of formal presentation.

The MAJCOM nominee list is available on myPers > Recognition >Special Trophies and Awards or select the active-duty enlisted category from the dropdown menu and search “12 OAY.”