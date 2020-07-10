Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORC BASE, Utah — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

To nominate a member of Team Hill, visit the “Team Hill Frontlines” tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus.

Featured June 29-July 3:

Kristin Arnold

Kristin Arnold works for DLA Aviation Ogden as a business process analyst for Planning and Support. She is from North Ogden, Utah, and her hobbies include camping, hiking, and doing yardwork.

Kristin’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“We are conducting operational training via Skype to over 200 DLA Aviation Ogden workforce members, and ensuring the robust training program continues to carry out its mission and effectively provide a personal touch enabling each individual the opportunity to excel and learn their specialty as it applies to their position. While social distancing due to COVID-19 has changed the dynamics of classroom instruction, it hasn’t degraded our ability to support the Warfighter or the employees maintaining them.”

Senior Airman Homero Meza-Quiroz

Senior Airman Homero Meza-Quiroz works in the 75th Security Forces Squadron in the combat arms shop. His job is to train, instruct, and qualify deploying Team Hill members on all applicable weapon systems. Semi-annually he inspects all Team Hill weapons to ensure they are functioning and operate safely. He is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and his hobbies include hunting, fishing, shooting, working on projects at home, and spending quality time with family.

Homero’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“Keeping class sizes down, maintaining 6 feet distance as possible, cleaning and sanitizing guns and classrooms between every class.”

