419th reservists honor fallen Air Force pilot

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Last week, Air Force reservists in the 419th Fighter Wing helped welcome home the remains of 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen, a Utahn and Air Force pilot killed this month in an F-15C crash off the coast of England.

About a dozen 419th reservists joined hundreds of other local military and community members along various points of the procession as it made its way from the Salt Lake City International Airport to Farmington. The family plans to hold a funeral on July 4.

Allen was stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, and served in the 493rd Fighter Squadron as assistant chief of weapons and tactics. The cause of the crash, which occurred during a routine training flight, is under investigation.