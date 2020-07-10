Hill housing residents have new advocate

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Hill Air Force Base has a new privatized housing resident advocate, charged with promoting safe and healthy on-base homes.

Justus Crawford is the liaison between residents, the Military Housing Office, and Boyer Hill Military Housing and can assist with resolving housing issues or expediting services through partnering meetings with MHO and BHMH managers.

“As your installation privatized housing resident advocate, I take a proactive approach to ensure all residents’ and their families’ concerns with privatized housing are addressed and elevated to the appropriate levels within the chain of command,” Crawford said.

Crawford encourages housing residents to resolve disputes through BHMH where possible.

“It’s important to give them the first opportunity to assist you,” he said. “However, if you are not satisfied with your service you should contact the Military Housing Office at 801-777-1840. If you still need assistance, contact me at 801-777-2353 or by email justus.crawford@us.af.mil.”

Attending resident council meetings, open to all privatized housing residents, is another avenue to discuss housing health and safety concerns, identify required improvements and present solutions for problems.

Monthly meetings are only for residents and neighborhood representatives. Quarterly meetings include 75th Air Base Wing leaders, BHMH Manager, MHO Manager, neighborhood representatives and residents.

The next resident council meeting is at noon on July 17 at the 75th ABW War Conference Room in building 1102.