President’s Day 2020: What’s open (and closed) at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Many offices and services will be closed or have limited hours Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of the President’s Day federal holiday. In addition, the base will observe an AFMC Family Day Friday, Feb. 14. Here’s what open and closed both days:

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days.

Airman Leadership School: Closed both days.

Arts and Crafts: Closed both days.

Auto Hobby: Closed both days.

Bowling: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. Closed Feb. 17

Boyer Hill Military Housing Office: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Closed Feb. 17.

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days.

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days.

Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days.

Fast Eddie’s: Open for breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Feb. 14. Closed Feb. 17.

Finance Customer Service: Closed both days.

Fitness Centers: Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The Hess Fitness Center is open 24/7 both days for registered CAC users.

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. both days. The midnight meal will be closed Sunday, Feb. 16, and will reopen Monday, Feb. 17 at 10:30 p.m.

Hubbard Golf Course: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Closed Feb. 17.

Legal Office: Closed both days.

Library: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14. Closed Feb. 17.

Lodging: Open 24/7 both days

Manpower and Organization: Closed both days.

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): The Main Pharmacy and Clinic will both be open 7:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 14. In addition, the BX Satellite Pharmacy will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Occupational Medicine will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14. Each will be closed Feb. 17.

Military Education and Training: Closed both days.

Military Personnel Section: Closed both days.

Museum: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

NAF Human Resources: Closed both days.

Official Mail Center: Closed both days.

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Closed both days.

Professional Development: Closed both days.

South Gate Visitor Center: Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Closed Feb. 17.

The Landing: Closed both days. However, it will be open for previously registered guests to a “Murder Mystery Dinner” the evening of Feb. 14.

Youth Programs: Closed both days.

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 and closed Feb. 17.