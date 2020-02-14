Hill AFB economic impact tops $3.7 billion in 2019

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — In 2019, Hill Air Force Base had a $3.7 billion economic impact on Utah’s economy, according to the base’s economic analysis released today.

The report showed 27,650 total personnel within Hill Air Force Base, including 5,705 military, 5,292 military dependents and 16,653 civilians.

It indicated an annual federal payroll of $1.43 billion and annual expenditures of $811 million last year. In addition, it showed Hill AFB created approximately $1.47 billion in jobs.

The analysis was prepared by the base’s cost and economics division and was calculated using identifiable off-base local area spending from gross expenditures. The figures were rounded to the nearest dollar.

The annual report is intended to provide information about the economic impact of Hill AFB on the surrounding community. It is made available to federal, state and local officials and the general public.