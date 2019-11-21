TEDx returns to Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Last month, TEDx returned to Hill Air Force Base after a two-year hiatus. “Stories of Success and Inspiration” was the theme for the base’s newly revived TEDx Talks program.

“We are excited about the renewed interest in TEDx as a means to allow our Team Hill military and civilian Airmen to share their ideas,” said Julie Pinchak, Community Support Coordinator for Hill AFB. “It offers an opportunity for all, as a community, to learn more about other’s strengths and passions while encouraging deliberate growth. We hope it inspires people as we focus on retaining our valued team members.”

Three speakers presented to military and civilian Airmen Oct. 17 on the shop floor of building 843. Topics covered self-limiting beliefs, breaking the mold, and everyday excellence.

The first presenter was T.L. Coulter, career readiness consultant for the 75th Force Support Squadron. Coulter is responsible for assisting service members and their families with personal and family readiness. During her talk, she highlighted the importance of shelving negative thoughts for positive ones.

“You need to stop self-negative talk and self-sabotaging behavior immediately. The moment it comes up, you squash it, because it does not serve you,” Coulter said.

“I charge you with being kind, not only to others, but most importantly yourself,” she said “…firmly know, you’re worth that job, you’re worth that promotion, and you’re worth that relationship. You are enough.”

The next speaker was Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Corona, explosive ordnance disposal technician for the 775th Civil Engineer Squadron. His job includes responding to emergencies involving explosives, force protection, test range mission support and flight line operations. Corona shared his personal story of overcoming the stigma of getting help.

“At some point, mental health is about ownership. Your ownership,” Corona said. “I knew I needed help, so I went,” he said. “But even then, at some point, I knew that I really needed to invest in my own health. So, I did.”

“They gave me a chance to really start over. I’m here now. I’m still in uniform. I’m here thriving from where I used to be,” Corona said. “What’s crazy is I’m still going. I got goals now. I got ideas. Just because you reach the bottom of your well, doesn’t mean that’s the end.”

“Break that mold. Break that stigma. I did it and I’m still here,” Corona said.

Corona’s presentation was followed by Matt Posey. Posey is the security chief for Ground Base Strategic Deterrent at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center where he is responsible for the security of the next-generation ICBM. Posey talked about striving for excellence.

“When you take responsibility for your own excellence, your workplace, your organization, your home, your church, your community and your world flourishes,” Posey said.

“The reality is, you can only be responsible for your own excellence. The reality also is that you can make a positive difference,” he said. “The people who are consistently excellent every day are excellent for the sake of excellence. They understand that the only person who can determine what value they add to their world is themselves. That’s the reward.”

The TEDx event was organized by the Ogden Air Logistics Complex Corporate Transformation Office, the 75th Force Support Squadron and the Integrated Resilience Office.

Organizers said they plan to host three shop-level and one large event each year. The next event is scheduled for February 2020.

The committee will be accepting nominations Nov. 18-25 for those interested in speaking at an upcoming event. Base personnel of any grade with a great story of personal or professional success or inspiration are invited to participate.

Once nominated, candidates and topics will be vetted for approval. Nominations can be sent to oo-alc.dvt.ctt@us.af.mil. For more information, call 801-775-6236.