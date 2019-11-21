Air Force Employee Assistance Program: New phone number, new website launched Nov. 10

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The Air Force Employee Assistance Program will relaunched at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 10 with a new phone number and new website.

The program provides the same services and same access to care provided in the past with continued access 24/7 via telephone, website or in-person.

The AF EAP program provides civilian employees and their families with free, confidential resources and support to help manage normal everyday life challenges that may affect job performance and personal well-being.

Officials said the program has been available to people within Air Force Materiel Command and at Hill Air Force Base for some time, but it’s new to the service as a whole.

“This program hasn’t been a part of the Air Force culture for long so it’s important to raise awareness about it,” said Danna Plewe, AF EAP program manager. “Everyone has challenges they face in their everyday life and that is the reality of being alive. Those challenges make it hard to be present in the workplace or at home. This program is the civilian employee equivalent of Military OneSource, designed to match members with a plethora of resources available to them.”

No matter if the issue relates to work, relationship, family, health, finances or substance use, AF EAP can help.

All Air Force civilian personnel (APF and NAF), Guard and Reserve, and family members will be able to use the program at no charge to the individual or family member. This will also include any Army personnel that might fall under an installation’s area of responsibility as well.

What has changed is how to access the program:

New phone number: 866-580-9078

New website: www.AFPC.af.mil/EAP

Officials said the changes are due to a changeover with the contract. However, the service to each client will remain the same.

The new number went online Nov. 10 at 12:01 a.m. If people call the previously used FOH EAP phone number after Nov. 10 they will be transferred to the new number for a period of time.

For more information, contact the EAP program manager at hqafmca1.a1r1.eap@us.af.mil, or locally contact Julie Pinchak at julie.pinchak@us.af.mil.