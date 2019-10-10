2020 Federal Benefits Open Season: It’s time to compare plans, costs

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The 2020 Federal Benefits Open Season for health insurance, dental and vision insurance, and flexible spending accounts for federal employees will be Nov. 11 through Dec. 9, 2019.

Hill Air Force Base will hold a health fair featuring health insurance carriers available to employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, and 7, and again Dec. 3, 4, and 5 at The Landing, building 450.

Information on 2020 premiums will also be available at the health fair and can also be found on the Office of Personnel Management website. Guides can also be downloaded at the OPM website.

The selection of insurance options and coverage required, such as medical appointments, surgery, and prescriptions are normally based on individual or family needs. Officials recommend employees research the insurance options before making a final selection of coverage.

Available incentives vary across health care plans including chiropractic care, acupuncture, massage therapy, substance abuse rehabilitation, and mental health, family or individual counseling sessions, and more.

OPM’s Guides to Federal Benefits provide important summary information on Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB), Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP), and Flexible Spending Account Program (FSAFEDS) programs.

This Open Season will provide employees with the opportunity to:

a.) Enroll in a flexible spending account,

b.) Enroll in, change, or cancel an existing enrollment in a dental or vision plan under the FEDVIP; and

c.) Enroll in, change, or cancel an existing enrollment in a health plan under the FEHB.

The Federal Insurance Program is administered by the Benefits and Entitlements Service Team (BEST) located at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas.

Employees may make open season enrollments, changes, or cancellation during Open Season Nov. 11 through Dec. 9 through BEST using the Government Retirement and Benefits Application (GRP Platform) web application.

The GRB Platform can be accessed via AFPC Secure or the Air Force Portal. Detailed access instructions are on the myPers website.

For further information, employees may contact BEST benefits counselors for assistance at 800-525-0102. When the telephone system voices the menu, press 2 for civilian, and then 3 for benefits.

The call will be transferred to a customer service representative. Representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of federal holidays.