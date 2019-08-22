388th MXS Airman earns Top 3 award

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Airman 1st Class Allison Petersen, 388th Maintenance Squadron munitions support equipment maintenance technician, was awarded the coveted Top 3 Superior Performer award Aug. 9.

The monthly award recognizes the hard work of Team Hill’s Airmen on and off duty.

Petersen is from Clinton Township, Michigan, and has been in the Air Force nearly a year.

During that time, she has played a critical role in more than 14 major equipment inspections. She also inspected over 800 points and performed 11 corrective actions on the spot.

Her supervisor said that due to her exceptional work ethic, she has since transitioned into the section’s support room. Without missing a beat, Petersen took the lead overhauling the section, identifying and correcting more than 300 discrepancies.

In addition, she reorganized 246 bench stock line items containing more than $27,000 worth of equipment. As a result, her efforts significantly decreased maintenance down time by having parts readily available.

Petersen also finished her career development courses early, scoring a 93% on her end of course exam.

Off duty, she enjoys horseback riding and bike riding. She said her current goals are to successfully serve her first enlisted term and to one day get her own horse.

The Team Hill Top 3 solicits for Superior Performer nominations each month. If you would like to nominate one of your hardworking Airmen between the ranks of E-1 through E-6, contact Master Sgt. Richelle Hutcheson at richelle.hutcheson@us.af.mil or Master Sgt. Albert Lamboy at albert.lamboy@us.af.mil.