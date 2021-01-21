Yellow Ribbon goes virtual to support Reserve deployers, families

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — 419th Fighter Wing personnel who have recently returned from deployment and those preparing to deploy are invited to a virtual Yellow Ribbon event Jan. 23-24. Family members are also welcome and encouraged to attend.

Classes will include details on benefits, financial planning resources, and discussion on caring for yourself and family deployment challenges. Those registered may attend the entire two-day event or review the agenda and log in to the breakout sessions that appeal to them.

To register and request a full agenda, email Senior Master Sgt. Tamara Wass at tamara.wass@us.af.mil or call (801) 391-9535.

Personnel may attend in a paid status or stand-by/audit status. If they attend in a paid status, they will only be eligible to attend one additional post-deployment event when the live events are allowed to continue. If the member chooses to attend in a non-paid standby status, they retain both of their post-deployment live events.

Air Force Reserve Command has extended the timeframe to utilize post-deployment eligibility to 24 months. Individuals who fall outside this timeframe due to COVID can request a waiver for attendance.

The Yellow Ribbon Program is a series of events designed to provide members and families with essential deployment-related resources and support successful reintegration following deployment. For more information on Yellow Ribbon, visit https://www.afrc.af.mil/About-Us/Yellow-Ribbon/

Details for another virtual Yellow Ribbon event Feb. 20-21 are forthcoming.