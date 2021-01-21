Bruges Belgian Bistro, Smoke-A-Billy BBQ & Grill open locations at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Officials commemorated the opening of Bruges Belgian Bistro and Smoke-A-Billy BBQ & Grill during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 19 at building 230. The co-located base restaurants are open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The restaurants are closed weekends, family days, federal holidays and down days.

Bruges Belgian Bistro

Experience a taste of Belgian with French fry “frites” and sauces, artisan-made Belgian waffles and sausages, and other dishes. Menu: https://75fss.com/bruges.

Smoke-A-Billy BBQ &Grill

Inspired by the Rockabilly era, customers can choose from smoked and cooked meats, and homestyle BBQ and side dishes. Menu: https://75fss.com/smokeabilly.