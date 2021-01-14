MLK Jr. Day: What’s open and closed at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In observance of the federal holiday commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, most offices and services at Hill Air Force Base will be closed or have limited hours Monday, Jan. 18. In addition to the holiday, Jan. 15 will be an AFMC Family Day, and many services will be closed.
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed
Airman Leadership School: Closed
Arts and Crafts: Closed
Auto Hobby: Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. Closed on MLK Day.
Bowling: Closed
Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Closed on MLK Day.
Chapel: Closed
Child Development Center (East & West): Closed
Civilian Personnel Section: Closed
Civilian Education and Training: Closed
Fast Eddie’s: Open Jan. 15 from 6-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. Closed on MLK Day.
Finance Customer Service: Closed
Fitness Centers: Warrior is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Hess will be open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days for registered CAC access only.
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. Midnight meals will be closed Jan. 17 and reopen at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Hubbard Golf Course: Closed
Legal Office: Closed
Library: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Closed on MLK Day.
Lodging: Open 24/7
Manpower and Organization: Closed
Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed on MLK Day. On Jan. 15, Clinic and Main Pharmacy will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon. All other services will be closed.
Military Education and Training: Closed
Military Personnel Section: Closed
Museum: Closed
NAF Human Resources: Closed
Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Closed on MLK Day.
South Gate Visitor Center: Closed
The Landing: Closed
Youth Programs: Closed
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be closed.