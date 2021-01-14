MLK Jr. Day: What’s open and closed at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In observance of the federal holiday commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, most offices and services at Hill Air Force Base will be closed or have limited hours Monday, Jan. 18. In addition to the holiday, Jan. 15 will be an AFMC Family Day, and many services will be closed.

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed

Airman Leadership School: Closed

Arts and Crafts: Closed

Auto Hobby: Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. Closed on MLK Day.

Bowling: Closed

Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Closed on MLK Day.

Chapel: Closed

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed

Civilian Education and Training: Closed

Fast Eddie’s: Open Jan. 15 from 6-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. Closed on MLK Day.

Finance Customer Service: Closed

Fitness Centers: Warrior is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Hess will be open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days for registered CAC access only.

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. Midnight meals will be closed Jan. 17 and reopen at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Hubbard Golf Course: Closed

Legal Office: Closed

Library: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Closed on MLK Day.

Lodging: Open 24/7

Manpower and Organization: Closed

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed on MLK Day. On Jan. 15, Clinic and Main Pharmacy will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon. All other services will be closed.

Military Education and Training: Closed

Military Personnel Section: Closed

Museum: Closed

NAF Human Resources: Closed

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Closed on MLK Day.

South Gate Visitor Center: Closed

The Landing: Closed

Youth Programs: Closed

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be closed.