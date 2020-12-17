What’s open and closed at Hill AFB for Christmas and New Year’s

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — During the Christmas and New Year’s federal holidays, as well as the family days observed in conjunction with both holidays, most offices and services at Hill Air Force Base will be closed or have limited hours Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan 1. In addition, some offices and services will be closed outside these listed dates. Scheduled hours of operation:

Christmas, Dec. 24-25 –

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days.

Airman Leadership School: Closed both days.

Arts and Crafts/Auto Hobby: Closed both days.

Bowling: Closed both days.

Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25-28.

Burger King: Open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Chapel: Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days.

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days.

Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days.

Fast Eddie’s: Open 6 a.m.-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. for dinner Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Finance customer service: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 23. Closed Dec. 24-25.

Fitness Center (Hess): Open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. both days for CAC access only.

Fitness Center (Warrior): Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open both days 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m. for dinner.

Hill Express/Class Six: Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 25.

Hubbard Golf Course: Closed Dec. 18-Jan. 10.

Hubbard Golf Course Cafe: Closed Dec. 23-Jan. 3.

Hubbard Golf Course Pro Shop: Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 22-23. Closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3.

Legal Office: Closed both days.

Library: Closed both days.

Lodging: Open 24/7 both days.

Main Exchange: Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec 26.

Main Exchange Food Court: Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Manpower and Organization: Closed both days.

Medical Group Clinic: Open 7:30-noon for acute care Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Medical Group Main Pharmacy: Open 7:30-noon Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Medical Group Occupational Medicine: Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Military Clothing: Closed Dec. 24-26.

Military Education and Training: Closed both days.

Military Personnel Section: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 23. Closed Dec. 24-25.

Museum: Closed both days.

NAF Human Resources: Closed both days.

Official Mail: Open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 9 a.m.-noon Dec 24. Closed Dec 25.

Pass and Identification: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 23. Closed Dec. 24-25.

Popeye’s: Closed both days.

Professional Development: Closed both days.

South Gate Visitor Center: Open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Starbucks: Closed now through Dec. 25.

Traffic Management Office: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 23. Closed Dec. 24-25.

The Landing: Closed both days.

West Gate Express: Closed both days.

Youth Programs: Closed both days.

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25.

New Year’s, Dec. 31-Jan. 1 –

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days.

Airman Leadership School: Closed both days.

Arts and Crafts/Auto Hobby: Closed both days.

Bowling: Closed both days. (After-hours bowling Dec. 31 is by reservation only.)

Boyer Hill Military Housing: Closed both days.

Burger King: Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Chapel: Closed both days.

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days.

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days.

Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days.

Fast Eddie’s: Open 6-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, and 5-7 p.m. for dinner Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Finance customer service: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 30. Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Fitness Center (Hess): Open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. both days for CAC access only.

Fitness Center (Warrior): Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open both days 5:30-8 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch, 5-7 p.m.

Hill Express/Class Six: Open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. 4 p.m. Jan. 1

Hubbard Golf Course: Closed Dec. 18-Jan. 10.

Hubbard Golf Course Cafe: Closed Dec. 23-Jan. 3.

Hubbard Golf Course Pro Shop: Closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3.

Legal Office: Closed both days.

Library: Closed both days.

Lodging: Open 24/7 both days.

Main Exchange: Open 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 2.

Main Exchange Food Court: Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Manpower and Organization: Closed both days.

Medical Group Clinic: Closed both days.

Medical Group Main Pharmacy: Closed both days.

Medical Group Occupational Medicine: Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Military Clothing: Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Dec. Jan. 1.

Military Education and Training: Closed both days.

Military Personnel Section: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 30. Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Museum: Closed both days.

NAF Human Resources: Closed both days.

Official Mail: Closed both days.

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Pass and Identification: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Popeye’s: Open 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Professional Development: Closed both days.

South Gate Visitor Center: Open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Starbucks: Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Traffic Management Office: Open 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 30. Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

The Landing: Closed both days.

West Gate Express: Closed both days.

Youth Programs: Closed both days.

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7 both days. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1.