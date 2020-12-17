Commander’s Holiday Message

This holiday season will be extremely different from previous seasons due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful to work and serve alongside the Airmen assigned to the 75th Air Base Wing and our mission partners. Your willingness to adapt and overcome to accomplish our mission speaks volumes of your commitment and resiliency.

As members of Team Hill, I see the REMARKABLE effort you put forth in supporting our nation’s defense. I extend a heartfelt thank you and I am continually humbled by your hard work, commitment, sacrifice, and patriotism.

As you take some time to rest and reflect in the coming days, please do so safely. Remember to reach out to a teammate who might be alone or is facing challenges, and offer your assistance—as we are stronger together as “Wingman.”

Let’s also remember our deployed Airmen and their families during this holiday season.

As we close the chapter on 2020 and move forward into 2021, I am optimistic of the opportunities and confident we will conquer the impossible.

I wish you and your families an AMAZING holiday season and see you in the New Year!