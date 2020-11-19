Thanksgiving 2020: Holiday hours at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Many Hill Air Force Base offices and services will be closed or have limited hours for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The base will observe Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 26, and an AFMC Family Day on Friday, Nov. 27.

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed both days

Airman Leadership School: Closed both days

Arts and Crafts/Auto Hobby: Closed both days

Bowling Center: Closed both days

Boyer Hill Military Housing Office: Closed both days

Burger King: Closed Nov. 26 and open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed both days

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed both days

Civilian Education and Training: Closed both days

Fast Eddie’s: Closed Nov. 26 and open for breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 27

Finance Customer Service: Closed both days

Fitness Center (Hess): Open both days for registered CAC users 4-10 a.m.

Fitness Center (Warrior): Closed Nov. 26 and open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast 7-10:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 26 and breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Nov. 27

Hill Express/Class Six: Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26 and open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27-29

Hubbard Golf Course: Closed Nov. 26 and open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27 (weather dependent)

Hubbard Golf Course Café: Closed Nov. 26-29

Legal Office: Closed both days

Library: Closed both days

Lodging: Open 24/7 both days

Main Exchange: Closed Nov. 26 and open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27-29

Main Exchange Food Court: Closed Nov. 26 and open 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27

Manpower and Organization: Closed both days

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed Nov. 26 and open for acute, same day care 7:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 27

Military Education and Training: Closed both days

Military Personnel Section: Closed both days

Museum: Closed both days

NAF Human Resources: Closed both days

Official Mail: Closed Nov. 26 and open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Closed both days

Popeye’s: Closed Nov. 26 and open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27

Professional Development: Closed both days

South Gate Visitor Center: Closed both days

The Landing: Closed both days

West Gate Express: Closed both days

Youth Programs: Closed both days

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be closed both days.