Hill AFB’s Veterinary Treatment Facility open for business

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Despite the pandemic, veterinarian Dr. Barry Pittman along with two vet technicians and a receptionist want you to know they are working together to keep Team Hill’s pets safe and healthy.

While the primary mission at Hill Air Force Base’s Veterinary Treatment Facility is to ensure the health and well-being of the base’s Military Working Dogs, the clinic also provides appointments for personally owned animals.

Active duty, Reservists, National Guard members and military dependents, and military retirees are eligible have their dogs and cats seen at the base veterinary clinic. In addition, clinic staff said base residents with pets must register through the clinic and also ensure their pets are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Michelle Harris Dela Calzada, animal health assistant, said the clinic offers sick calls and general wellness, which includes exams, full bloodwork, heartworm tests, microchips and vaccinations.

“We carry the core vaccines for canines and felines such as rabies, DAPV, and FVRCP, and also leptospirosis and Bordetella/Parainfluenza for canines,” said Harris Dela Calzada. “We also prepare domestic and international Health Certificates for pets to travel within and outside the states.”

Due to COVID-19 precautions, curbside service and masks are required when visiting the clinic.

“People will need to wear masks while we are outside talking to them, and if we need them to come into the clinic, they will need to have a mask on as well,” said Harris Dela Calzada.

The VTF is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one Friday a month where an internal veterinary specialist is available. Clients can call 801-777-2611 to schedule an appointment.