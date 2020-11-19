419th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 419th Mission Support Group welcomed a new commander during an assumption of command ceremony Nov. 8.

Col. Jennifer Fiederer assumed command of the five squadrons that make up the MSG. Prior to her assignment with the 419th MSG, Fiederer served as the commander of the 419th Force Support Squadron, and as the deputy commander of the 419th Mission Support Group.

Fiederer graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1998 with a degree in political science. She went on to graduate from pilot training and subsequently flew more than 3,000 hours, including 800 combat hours over the course of more than 100 combat sorties. Fiederer graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2012.

“My only goal is to leave this organization better than I found it. That has been my goal from the time I was a lieutenant, until I was a commander, and now as a group commander,” Fiederer said during her remarks. “I am humbled to serve each and every one of you.”

Col. Matthew Fritz, 419th Fighter Wing commander, expressed confidence in Fiederer at the ceremony.

“When I started looking for an MSG commander, I didn’t have to look very far. Colonel Fiederer’s reputation has preceded her for many years,” Fritz said. “She is the absolute right person for this job.”