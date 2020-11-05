Veterans Day 2020: Holiday hours for Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — In recognition of the Veterans Day federal holiday, many offices and services will be closed or have limited hours at Hill Air Force Base Wednesday, Nov. 11. The following is what’s open and closed:

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed

Airman Leadership School: Closed

Arts and Crafts/Auto Hobby: Closed

Bowling Center: Closed

Boyer Hill Military Housing: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burger King: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chapel: Closed

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed

Civilian Personnel: Closed

Civilian Education and Training: Closed

Exchange Mini Mall/Class Six: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fast Eddie’s Dining Facility: Closed

Finance Customer Service: Closed

Fitness Center (Warrior): Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fitness Center (Hess): Open 4-10 a.m.

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast, 5:30-8 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and dinner, 5-7 p.m.

Hubbard Memorial Golf Course: Dawn to dusk (weather permitting)

Legal Office: Closed

Library: Closed

Lodging: Open 24/7

Main Exchange (Food Court/Mall): Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Manpower and Organization: Closed

Medical Group (Clinic/Pharmacy): Closed

Military Education and Training: Closed

Military Personnel: Closed

Museum: Closed

NAF Human Resources: Closed

Official Mail Center: Closed

Outdoor Recreation/Tickets & Travel: Closed

Popeye’s: Closed

Professional Development: Closed

South Gate Visitor Center: Closed

Taste of Paradise Café (Bldg. 230): Closed

The Landing: Closed

West Gate Express: Closed

Youth Programs: Closed

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be closed.