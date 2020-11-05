Live streaming seminar: Can I Kiss You

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Can I Kiss You is a live streaming seminar open to everyone at Hill, offered by the Hill Sexual Assault and Prevention and Response team at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Featured speaker Mike Domitrz will discuss the sensitive topics of bystander intervention, confirming consent through verbal communication, and encouraging sexual assault survivors to come forward and be properly supported.

“The intent of this seminar is to decrease Airmen sexual assault numbers and be sure survivors are treated with respect,” said SAPR Victim Advocate Samantha Carey. “As wingmen, creating a military cultural shift starts with you.”

Domitrz founded the Center for Respect in 2003 after he received a call and learned his sister was sexually assaulted. He vowed to reduce sexual violence from happening to others.

He is an internationally renowned speaker and critically acclaimed author who provides specific, how-to skills, so each person at all levels of an organization can implement and build a culture of respect.

His preparation and material mastery has earned Domitrz credibility across the Department of Defense.

To receive the streaming link, register by Nov. 13 at https://75-abw-sapr.ticketleap.com/can-i-kiss-you.

For questions, call the SAPR Office at 801-777-1950 or email hill.sarc@us.af.mil.