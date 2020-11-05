729th Air Control Squadron Airmen return home from deployment

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen assigned to the 729th Air Control Squadron were welcomed home by their unit and families Oct. 25 after nearly six months deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The squadron’s Airmen were dispersed to different locations in the AOR to provide 24/7 battle management and command and control of CENTCOM air space.

“The command team is super proud of what they have been able to do and appreciate them and their families’ sacrifices. I am glad they are all making it back home safely,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Babiarz, 729th ACS commander.

While deployed, the unit integrated with U.S. and coalition partners and was critical to maintaining radio, radar, and datalink equipment at each location, as well as providing surveillance and control of coalition air activity.

“The 729th ACS was able to take advantage of efficiencies in new equipment to reduce the overall deployed footprint for the unit, easing the burden on subsequent deployments,” Babiarz said. “In addition, the deployed team validated previous testing for an alternate operating location, and were able to move some functionality to the new location.”

Airmen also integrated with host nation personnel and capabilities, which was a first for the squadron and strengthened security relationships in the AOR.

The 729th ACS is a geographically separated unit of the 552nd Air Control Wing, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, and is one of only three active-duty air control squadrons in the Air Force.

“The 729th ACS ‘Angry Warriors’ are known as the best in the field. The Airmen prove it every time they train on field exercises and every time they execute the deployed mission,” Babiarz said.